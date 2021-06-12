Investors Purchase Large Volume of Alteryx Call Options (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 17,351 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,150% compared to the average daily volume of 1,388 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

Get Alteryx alerts:

NYSE:AYX opened at $82.26 on Friday. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $577,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,373 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 57.6% during the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.