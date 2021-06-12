Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 7,238 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 971% compared to the typical daily volume of 676 call options.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in ViewRay by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ViewRay by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ViewRay by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in ViewRay by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in ViewRay by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRAY stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $939.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.05.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

