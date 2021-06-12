Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 212.1% from the May 13th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE opened at $26.18 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PIE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 211,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 77,350 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $877,000.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

