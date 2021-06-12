Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 2.5% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $5.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $864.27. 441,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,116. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.03 and a 1 year high of $893.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $829.52. The company has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.21.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.