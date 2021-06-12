Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Intrum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$32.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. Intrum AB has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.17.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

