International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Shares Up 6.3%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.46. 9,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 479% from the average session volume of 1,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.50.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

