International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.70). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 126.60 ($1.65), with a volume of 153,648 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of International Personal Finance to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 127.83. The company has a market cap of £283.30 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38.

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 125,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £155,770.04 ($203,514.55). Also, insider Justin Lockwood sold 23,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74), for a total transaction of £30,838.71 ($40,290.97). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,922 shares of company stock worth $30,596,809.

International Personal Finance Company Profile (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

