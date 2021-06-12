International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.14. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 308,217 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of -0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11.

International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. International Isotopes had a return on equity of 123.26% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter.

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Radiological Services.

