Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,968.25 ($25.72).

ICP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.65) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, with a total value of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32). Also, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total value of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07).

Intermediate Capital Group stock traded up GBX 66 ($0.86) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,289 ($29.91). 362,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,735. The company has a market cap of £6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intermediate Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,319 ($30.30).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

