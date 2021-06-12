Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Interactive Brokers have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and met in one of the trailing four quarters. The company's efforts to develop proprietary software (including IBKR Lite) and an increase in emerging market customers will likely continue to aid financials. The buyout of the retail unit of Folio Investments will strengthen its position in the online brokerage space. The company's low level of compensation expense relative to net revenues, owing to its technological excellence, is encouraging. However, persistently increasing costs (owing to technology upgrades and investments in franchise) are expected to hurt the bottom line. Moreover, the near-zero interest rate environment remains a major concern and might hamper top-line growth.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.86.

IBKR opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.14. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $1,561,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,528,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,913,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 11,546 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $901,280.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,846 shares of company stock worth $45,832,508 over the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

