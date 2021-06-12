Insula (ISLA) 1-Day Volume Tops $507.00

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Insula coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001693 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Insula has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insula has a market capitalization of $586,631.77 and $507.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00142064 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000114 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001839 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.67 or 0.00715716 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

Insula is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 969,743 coins. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Insula

