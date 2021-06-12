Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Sells 27,046 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $1,236,272.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,626,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,368,067.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,400,602.96.

On Monday, March 22nd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,424 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,218,168.64.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 10,277 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $565,748.85.

On Monday, March 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,303 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $707,680.83.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.