Insider Selling: Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) SVP Sells 28,829 Shares of Stock

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHEN shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

