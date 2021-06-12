Insider Selling: PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Director Sells $387,100.00 in Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $387,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PetIQ stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PETQ shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in PetIQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,986,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,010,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PetIQ by 107.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after buying an additional 400,961 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PetIQ by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after buying an additional 330,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ by 10.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after buying an additional 258,320 shares in the last quarter.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

