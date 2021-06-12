Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells $637,981.36 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $637,981.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,923 shares in the company, valued at $21,305,639.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $287,715.04.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $412,662.25.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $27,206.80.
- On Monday, April 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 2,768 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $111,218.24.
- On Thursday, April 15th, Nello Mainolfi sold 4,940 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $199,032.60.
- On Monday, April 19th, Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $26,120.00.
- On Monday, April 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $498,009.54.
- On Friday, April 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92.
Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after purchasing an additional 650,037 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 117,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
Featured Article: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.