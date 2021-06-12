Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Sells $637,981.36 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $637,981.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,923 shares in the company, valued at $21,305,639.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $287,715.04.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 8,245 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $412,662.25.

On Friday, April 23rd, Nello Mainolfi sold 680 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $27,206.80.

On Monday, April 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 2,768 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $111,218.24.

On Thursday, April 15th, Nello Mainolfi sold 4,940 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $199,032.60.

On Monday, April 19th, Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $26,120.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Nello Mainolfi sold 15,267 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $498,009.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after purchasing an additional 650,037 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 117,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

