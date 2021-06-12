Insider Selling: Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CFO Sells 4,463 Shares of Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 4,463 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $51,279.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Giacomo Dall’aglio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaleyra alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 11,585 shares of Kaleyra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $133,111.65.

Shares of Kaleyra stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $385.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.49. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaleyra by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Kaleyra by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaleyra by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.