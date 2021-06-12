Insider Selling: Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) COO Sells 38,535 Shares of Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $42,248.70.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 260.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 39,549 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

