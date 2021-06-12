Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $25,808,924.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $25,808,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total transaction of $25,751,722.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45.
- On Friday, May 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total transaction of $24,781,752.64.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $17,259,250.00.
- On Friday, May 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total transaction of $16,745,425.00.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total transaction of $16,537,787.00.
- On Friday, May 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $16,533,044.00.
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00.
- On Monday, May 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $20,944,000.00.
NASDAQ FB opened at $331.26 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $338.30. The company has a market cap of $939.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
