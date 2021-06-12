Insider Selling: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director Sells $99,480.00 in Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director L Amy Newmark sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $99,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
L Amy Newmark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 3rd, L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $57,457.40.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $43,544.14.
- On Monday, May 24th, L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $37,772.30.
- On Thursday, May 20th, L Amy Newmark sold 300 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $8,670.00.
CSSE opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $41.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CSSE. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.
