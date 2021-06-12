Insider Selling: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director Sells $99,480.00 in Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director L Amy Newmark sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $99,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

L Amy Newmark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $57,457.40.

On Wednesday, May 26th, L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $43,544.14.

On Monday, May 24th, L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $37,772.30.

On Thursday, May 20th, L Amy Newmark sold 300 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $8,670.00.

CSSE opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $41.98.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. Analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSSE. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

