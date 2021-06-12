Insider Selling: Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:BNL opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.80. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $25.56.
Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,058,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
About Broadstone Net Lease
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
