Insider Selling: Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:BNL opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.80. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,058,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

