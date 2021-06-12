Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells 4,449 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Uwe Schramm sold 4,449 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $297,326.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Uwe Schramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $236,603.13.

ALTR opened at $65.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,309.80 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,945 shares of the software’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,897 shares of the software’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

