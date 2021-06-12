Insider Buying: Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT) Insider Purchases A$12,000.00 in Stock

Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT) insider Kristie Young acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($8,571.43).

The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Get Lithium Australia alerts:

Lithium Australia Company Profile

Lithium Australia NL primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. It operates through Tenement Exploration and Evaluation; and Processing Technology segments. The company holds interests in various projects located in Western Australia, Queensland, Northern Territory, and South Australia in Australia; Canada; and Germany.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.