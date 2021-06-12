Insider Buying: Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Jennifer Hajj acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $33,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FORA opened at $11.98 on Friday. Forian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Forian during the first quarter worth $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forian in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forian during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forian during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Forian in the first quarter valued at $1,571,000.

Forian Inc provides a suite of software solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and predictive analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the healthcare and cannabis industries, as well as cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.

