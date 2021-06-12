Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innoviva by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.61. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a current ratio of 98.04.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.65% and a return on equity of 47.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

