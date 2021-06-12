ING Groep NV Trims Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $197,991,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $83,062,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,008,000 after acquiring an additional 358,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Equifax by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after acquiring an additional 308,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $230.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Barclays raised their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.29.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

