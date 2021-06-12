ING Groep NV Sells 8,770 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,770 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in APA were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of APA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of APA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 191,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

