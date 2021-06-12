ING Groep NV Sells 468 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

ING Groep NV lessened its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Loews were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Loews by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Loews by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of L opened at $56.25 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.39. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,406.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.