ING Groep NV Reduces Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after buying an additional 1,126,585 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after buying an additional 1,430,600 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after buying an additional 210,524 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,241,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,541,000 after buying an additional 137,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,560,000. Institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $99.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

