ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,549,846 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

