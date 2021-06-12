ING Groep NV Makes New $673,000 Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $187.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $113.06 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

