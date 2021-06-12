ING Groep NV Has $1.07 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

ING Groep NV trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,530 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

DD stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

