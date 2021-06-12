Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$49.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMO. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$38.28.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$41.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$14.86 and a one year high of C$42.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.27 billion and a PE ratio of -23.55.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 3.8718874 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.26%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.