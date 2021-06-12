iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.30.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after buying an additional 1,635,582 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,383,291 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after buying an additional 1,243,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after buying an additional 2,151,813 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

