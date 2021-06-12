IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Update

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 394,300 shares, an increase of 400.4% from the May 13th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days.

OTCMKTS IGGGF opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47. IGG has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

IGG Company Profile

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers free-to-play mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support services.

