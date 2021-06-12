IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Update

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 394,300 shares, an increase of 400.4% from the May 13th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days.
OTCMKTS IGGGF opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47. IGG has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.88.
IGG Company Profile
