IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,793 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in IDACORP by 959.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 257.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

IDACORP stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.50. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

