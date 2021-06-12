Iconix Brand Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 4,165 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,331% compared to the typical volume of 291 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Iconix Brand Group by 146.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,364 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 340,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iconix Brand Group by 125.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,721 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 47,106 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Iconix Brand Group during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Iconix Brand Group by 182.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,241 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Iconix Brand Group alerts:

Shares of Iconix Brand Group stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. Iconix Brand Group has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.08.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The brand management company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Iconix Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconix Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.