Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on H shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In related news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,340 shares of company stock worth $1,331,889 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,673,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,482,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,899,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after buying an additional 363,692 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after buying an additional 273,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.66.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.