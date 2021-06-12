Hxro (HXRO) Tops One Day Volume of $1.08 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Hxro has a total market cap of $153.36 million and $1.08 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001899 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hxro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00061655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.76 or 0.00795087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.58 or 0.08354222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00086269 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.