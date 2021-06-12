HUNT Price Hits $0.21 (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One HUNT coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $22.81 million and $5,593.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00060443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00022221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.16 or 0.00799273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.14 or 0.08362705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00086737 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

