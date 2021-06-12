Humanscape Price Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $51.01 million and $47,059.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for about $0.0974 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00057272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00022108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.70 or 0.00759264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00084566 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 524,009,635 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

