Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Up 266.7% in May

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Hudson Global news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,028 shares of company stock valued at $285,092. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

HSON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of HSON opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

