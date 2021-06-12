Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,255,000 after purchasing an additional 225,077 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,859,000 after purchasing an additional 78,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 425,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $184.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $117.17 and a 52-week high of $201.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

