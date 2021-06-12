HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 449.92 ($5.88).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 585 ($7.64) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

Shares of LON:HSBA traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 436.95 ($5.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,061,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,356,129. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 440.27. The stock has a market cap of £89.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

