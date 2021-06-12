Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.30. Houston Wire & Cable shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 121,564 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the 1st quarter valued at $1,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Houston Wire & Cable Company distributes industrial fasteners in the United States. Houston Wire & Cable Company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

