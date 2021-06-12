Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.40. 16,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,634,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

