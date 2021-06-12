Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Cut to GBX 898 by Analysts at Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 909 ($11.88) to GBX 898 ($11.73) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 973 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 949.56 ($12.41).

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 797.80 ($10.42) on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The firm has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -12.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 820.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 829 ($10.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,570.73 ($17,730.25). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, for a total transaction of £52,352 ($68,398.22).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

