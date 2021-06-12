HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $966,000 in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,739 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 130,380 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.36. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTFC. Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

