HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after acquiring an additional 267,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,009,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,063,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 21.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,396,000 after buying an additional 91,107 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,832,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $120.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 575.36 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.99.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. Barclays boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

