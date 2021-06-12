HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 43,969 Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 43,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xperi by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,109,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,691,000 after buying an additional 442,591 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPER stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. Research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on XPER. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

