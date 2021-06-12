Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill Sells 8,198 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE HES opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.03. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $90.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.43 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 344,302 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 611,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Hess by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.12.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.